No Import Ban on Industrial Raw Material: Miftah Ismail

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Sunday rejected reports that the government had banned the import of industrial raw material, reiterating that the restrictions only applied to non-essential, luxury goods.

In a posting on Twitter, he rebutted claims that the import ban announced by the government also extended to raw materials used to make sanitary pads. The reports had raised concerns among the general public that women’s reproductive health was at risk and the government was not factoring in the lack of suitable locally-produced options.

“There is no ban on any industrial raw material,” he wrote. The ban is only on some luxury or non-essential goods. And there is certainly no ban on sanitary pads or diapers (or their raw materials), which are obviously essential goods,” he said, adding that official clarifications would also be issued.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved a temporary ban on the imports of over 30 goods, saying this would reduce the country’s import bill and preserve its foreign exchange reserves. Subsequently, various importers, distributors and retail organizations have voiced concern that their business is at stake, adding that a preferable option would be for the government to introduce a fuel management plan to reduce the country’s fuel bill, which comprises the largest segment of the overall costs.

The ban had also drawn the ire of pet owners and veterinarians, as pet food was among the goods banned despite there being no suitable locally produced options. Last week, amidst the outrage, the federal government revoked the ban on pet food and energy savers.

Another fallout of the ban has been reports of Pakistan Customs officials, particularly at the Karachi airport, either seizing personal use “luxury items” from travelers and demanding hefty “taxes” to release them. This included chocolates, clothing, mobile phones and clothing. The finance minister has already announced that the ban does not extend to items transported for personal use in travelers’ luggage and said Customs officials have been instructed not to harass the general public.