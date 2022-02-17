Noorul Haq Qadri Wants Ban on ‘Objectionable Content’ at Aurat March

In letter to P.M. Khan, religious affairs minister advises declaring March 8 ‘International Hijab Day’ and not allowing any criticism of ‘societal values’

In a letter he sent to Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi last week, federal Religious and Minority Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri has advised a ban on any protests and rallies that “tarnish” Islamic rituals, societal values, modesty, or hijab, claiming such demonstrations are “very troubling” for “Muslim Pakistan.”

Dated Feb. 9, the letter suggests declaring March 8—International Women’s Day—as ‘International Hijab Day’ and urges the government to “exhort” all protesters to focus on the “genuine” issues facing women in Pakistan.

“Countries across the world have differing political and societal circumstances and every location’s concerns and difficulties are different. The issues facing women of one country are different than those facing women of another,” it says. Noting that an Aurat March has been organized for several years to inform the public of the rights of women, it claims that the type of “banner, placards and slogans” used in it suggest that “the issue is less of demanding equal rights and more against the values” prescribed by Islam.

“Pakistan is an Islamic country and the majority here wishes to live in accordance with Islamic teachings,” it says, adding that Pakistani society is aware of the rights granted to women under Islam and the responsibility of the government to ensure them. In light of this, the letter suggests, no group should be allowed to “tarnish or ridicule Islamic rituals, societal values, modesty, or hijab,” as it would provoke concern and despair to “Muslim Pakistan.”

Any demonstration organized on March 8, whether it be Aurat March, Haya March or Women’s March, should be exhorted to focus on the “real issues” facing women, it says, such as “inheritance rights, domestic violence, workplace harassment, women’s education, underage marriage, protection of widows and children, sexual exploitation.”

The government should declare March 8 as “international Hijab Day,” advises the letter, to offer support to Muslim women across the world who are not allowed to practice their religion freely. This, the letter claims, would direct global attention toward the harassment of women in India, especially India-held Kashmir, and the students being barred from wearing hijab in some states of the neighboring country. “The global community should be urged to ensure the religious rights of Muslims by ending their support to India,” it adds.

In a posting on Twitter, Senator Sherry Rehman, the parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party in the Upper House, questioned how the right to wear a hijab was under threat in the country. “Quite the opposite,” she said with a copy of the letter attached. “He can celebrate hijab any day; one doesn’t exclude the other.” She added: “What will you prove by banning the women’s march?

Aurat March is an annual demonstration across Pakistan that marks International Women’s Day with protests calling for greater accountability over violence against women. It also encourages freedom of choice for women, and seeks to counter the patriarchal mindset prevalent in Pakistan by seeking greater participation of women in the workplace and access to public spaces.

Launched in 2018, the march has proven controversial among some segments of society—mostly rightwing and Islamist groups—who have branded it “propaganda” and “anti-Islam.” The organizers of the Aurat March maintain they are merely asking for rights enshrined in the Constitution, adding that they have a right to peaceful assembly.