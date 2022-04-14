NSC Statement Did not Mention ‘Conspiracy’: Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major-General Babar Iftikhar on Thursday plainly stated that the word “conspiracy” had not been used in a statement issued after a meeting of the National Security Council last month, adding that the military’s stance remained unchanged.

Responding to questions posed by journalists after a press briefing on this week’s formation commanders’ conference at the General Headquarters, he said that the military leadership had already given its stance on former prime minister Imran Khan’s claims of a “foreign conspiracy” against him. “As far as the military response about the NSC meeting is concerned, that stance, in that meeting was fully given, and then a statement was issued … which clearly says what was concluded in that meeting,” he said, adding that the words used in that statement were clear. The NSC statement has specifically noted “blatant interference” but had not mentioned any kind of conspiracy to oust the PTI-led regime.

“Is there any word such as conspiracy in it? I think not,” he said, noting that he was not personally aware of the contents of the diplomatic cable that the PTI has claimed “proves” the foreign conspiracy against its government. However, he said, the minutes of the NSC meeting could be declassified if the government wished to do so. He also clarified that the NSC meeting’s demand for a demarche against the undiplomatic language used by a foreign official was part of diplomatic procedure.

He also clarified that the U.S. had never asked for any military bases in Pakistan—countering a narrative of Khan in which he has claimed that he was “targeted” by Washington for refusing this demand—adding that if they had, the military’s narrative was the same as the ousted government in that it should not be permitted. “The former prime minister’s ‘absolutely not’ response was merely to a journalist,” he added. To another question, he said the Army chief had not issued any statements that went against the stated foreign policy of Pakistan. However, he noted, at the strategic level both the political and military leaderships give their inputs.

To another question on whether Khan had approached the military leadership to help him find a way out of the vote of no-confidence, he said that it was “unfortunate” that the political leadership had been unwilling to talk amongst themselves. “So the Army chief and DG ISI went to the Prime Minister’s Office and three scenarios were discussed,” he said, adding that one of the options was to allow the no-confidence motion to proceed. The other two were that the prime minister resign, or the no-confidence motion be retracted and the assemblies dissolved. The Army chief took these options to the opposition, which said ‘no’ to anything except proceeding with vote, he clarified.

“No option was given from the establishment,” he said, suggesting that Khan and the PTI-led government had merely wished for the Army chief to facilitate dialogue with the opposition.

No extension

On whether or not Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa was seeking an extension to his tenure as Army chief—as has been alleged by some members and supporters of the former ruling party—the spokesman explicitly said there was no truth to this. “No matter what, he [Gen. Bajwa] will retire on time on November 29, 2022,” the ISPR DG said. “This is character assassination without evidence,” he added.

To another question, he reiterated that the Army has nothing to do with politics. “There is no interference by the Army in any by-election or local bodies’ election,” he said, adding that in the past some politicians used to allege they had “received calls” but nothing like this had been repeated this time. He reiterated that if anyone accused the military of exceeding its mandate, they should provide evidence to prove their claims.

No political role

The military spokesman also rubbished rumors of the establishment meeting opposition parties’ leaders ahead of the vote of no-confidence. “There is no truth to this,” he said. “I have also heard these things … Investigative journalism has moved forward significantly. If someone has evidence, they should bring it forward. There were no such contacts, no deal,” he added.

To a question on ousted prime minister Imran Khan’s allegations of the country’s nuclear assets being under threat under the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Maj. Gen. Iftikhar urged everyone to avoid politicizing the country’s nukes. “[Our] nuclear assets are not with any one political party … all governments [in Pakistan] have defended and protected our nuclear assets,” he added.

To another question on the ousted prime minister’s criticism of the military’s stated ‘neutrality,’ he said that this was not the word he would use to describe the armed forces’ stance. “Apolitical would be better,” he said. “We have now tried to give this [apolitical stance] practical shape,” he said. “We are trying to fulfill our constitutional role—and we need your help in achieving this,” he added.

The spokesman reiterated the military’s complete rejection of a story published by BBC Urdu that had alleged the Army chief and the ISI chief had both met Imran Khan ahead of the vote of no-confidence on April 9. “This is absolutely untrue … there is nothing in that story,” he said. “Our armed forces cannot get involved in anything but national security,” he said. “Blaming us for something for no reason is completely unjustified … do you think the judiciary is under the Army?” he said, adding that rumors of the military considering a martial law were fabrications. “God willing, there will never again be a martial law in Pakistan,” he emphasized.

Noting that the vote of no-confidence was a process enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan, he said the military had nothing to do with it. “Unfortunately, there has been a history [of military intervention], but we have turned the corner now,” he said.

Propaganda

On questions about a surge in propaganda against the armed forces on social media—primarily from supporters of the former ruling party—Maj. Gen. Iftikhar said it was intended to amplify existing fissures. “There do exist fissures and they get amplified like this. To pitch people’s political thoughts and misgivings with such speed, especially among the youth who may not be as well-informed is unfortunate,” he said. “We need to insulate our society from all this on an institutional level and on an individual level,” he said, adding that it was tragic that the Army had become a special target.

To another question about rumors of rifts within the military—with some groups favoring the ousted government—the spokesman said the Army works on unity of command. “Where the COAS looks, that’s where the rest of the Army looks. There is no division in the Army. That’s how it is and that’s how it will be,” he stressed. He said that it was undeniable that some semblance of stability had been achieved with the regime change. “The day the new government took over … the stock market improved and the dollar also went down. This is a sign of political stability,” he noted.

“Governments come and go, the institution is subservient to them,” he said. “We have no problem with any party,” he added. “It is not a choice for us whether or not to work with the incumbent government. Pakistan’s government is formed through democratic process … as an institution, we will provide inputs on national security, but this input is not, and should not, be binding. Policymakers have to decide which direction they want to take and no one can force them on which decision to take. They have the moral authority,” he emphasized.

To a question on the PTI’s announced mass rallies and whether they posed any risk to internal security, he said: “Protests are a democratic right. They happen everywhere. It could not happen in Pakistan before due to security challenges, but the Army, security agencies, ISI have all provided an enabling environment for this through their blood,” he said. “The current environment where anyone can say anything about anything was created through our efforts,” he said. “This is all part of democracy and there is nothing wrong with it.”

Earlier, the ISPR DG commenced his briefing by summarizing the decisions of the 79th Formation Commanders’ Conference from earlier this week. He said the Army was focused in its professional duties, adding that Pakistan would continue to fight the war against terrorism until every last terrorist had been eliminated. He also noted the contributions of the Pakistan Army for international peacekeeping operations and stressed that the Army stands for rule of law and upholding the Constitution. “The support of the people is the bedrock of the military and no efforts to sow discord will be permitted,” he said, adding that “constructive criticism” was healthy but rumors and propaganda campaigns were illegal and out of bounds. He also regretted that “deep fake” technology was being used to create audio and video of retired military officials to suggest they were maligning institutions.