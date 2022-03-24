OIC Expresses ‘Full Support’ for Kashmiri Right to Self-Determination

Muslim bloc adopts 70-point Islamabad Declaration, reaffirming support for Palestine and expressing concern over situation in Ukraine

The 48th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)’s Council of Foreign Ministers concluded in Islamabad on Wednesday, with the participants renewing their “full support” for the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

Addressing a press conference at the conclusion of the two-day meeting, OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha said that the issue of Jammu and Kashmir was thoroughly discussed. “This is a just cause. It has our fully support,” he said. “The conference reaffirmed our stance and reiterated support for the right of Kashmiri people to self-determination,” he added.

According to the 70-point Islamabad Declaration adopted by the OIC-CFM meeting, the participants condemned the “massive” violations of human rights in India-held Kashmir and reiterated their rejection of Delhi’s “illegal and unilateral” actions of Aug. 5, 2019, which it said were aimed at “altering the demographic composition of the occupied territory.” Stressing that the “final settlement” of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with U.N. Security Council resolutions was indispensable for durable peace in South Asia, the OIC called on India to reverse the measures it had taken since Aug. 5, 2019; cease all human rights violations against Kashmiris; halt and reverse attempts to alter the demographic structure of the disputed region; and take concrete and meaningful steps for full implementation of the U.N. Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

Islamabad declaration

Overall, 46 countries of the 57-member body participated in the meeting at the ministerial level, with the remaining represented by senior officials. According to the Foreign Office, nearly 800 delegates attended the meeting, with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi designated a special guest at the conference. Over two days of talks, the meeting’s participants discussed the situation in Palestine; India-held Kashmir, and Afghanistan. Issues pertaining to Islamophobia as well as developments in Yemen, Libya, Sudan, Somalia and Syria were also taken up at the meeting.

In his press interaction, the OIC secretary general stressed that Palestine remained high on the OIC’s agenda of OIC. “All participating ministers reiterated their support for the Palestine cause,” he said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has earlier said that Palestine and Kashmir were two “glaring” examples of injustice, oppression, occupation, and human rights violations. He said a ministerial committee of the OIC would work with other states to formulate an “action plan” on Kashmir that would “chart the way forward.”

According to Qureshi, the OIC Contact Group on Occupied Kashmir had decided that its members would meet more frequently to coordinate their positions on the dispute and monitor human rights violations.

Palestine conflict

According to the Islamabad Declaration, the OIC meeting renewed the centrality of the question of Palestine and Al-Quds Al-Sharif for the Muslim Ummah, stressing its ongoing support for the Palestinian people to regain their inalienable legitimate national rights, including their right to self-determination and the independence of the State of Palestine along the 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. “We also reaffirm our duty to protect the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes in accordance with U.N. General Assembly resolution 194 and to unequivocally counter any denial of these rights,” it said, calling on the global community to compel “occupying power” Israel to end its colonial practices and abide by all international resolutions on Al-Quds Al-Sharif, as well as refraining from all measures, practices and decisions aimed at altering the character and legal status of the Holy City.

Indian missile

The OIC foreign ministers also expressed concern over the “accidental” firing of an Indian missile that landed in Pakistan on March 9, and backed Islamabad’s call for a joint probe to accurately establish facts. “We acknowledge Pakistan’s pivotal role as an anchor of stability in South Asia, and commend its role and efforts for promotion of regional peace, based on the U.N. Charter principles including sovereign equality of states, political independence, non-use or threat of use of force and pacific settlement of disputes,” read the joint declaration.

It also reiterated the Muslim bloc’s solidarity with Mali, Afghanistan, Somalia, Sudan, Cote d’Ivoire, Union of Comoros, Djibouti, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the Turkish Cypriots and their aspirations to live in peace, security and prosperity.

On the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the OIC expressed “deep concern” at the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation, and reaffirmed its unequivocal support for the universal and consistent application of the principles of the U.N. Charter, including non-use of force, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, non-interference in their internal affairs, and pacific settlement of disputes, to preserve and build international peace and security, to ensure equal security for all states and respect for international humanitarian law.

Calling for an “immediate cessation of hostilities,” the bloc stressed the need for the establishment of humanitarian corridors to ensure safe movement of civilians from active conflict zones and the provision of humanitarian supplies. It also urged both sides to resolve the conflict through dialogue.

Afghanistan

The OIC also affirmed its abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, noting that “sustainable peace and stability” could only be achieved through the formation of an inclusive government with the participation of all Afghan ethnicities. “We underline the importance of full respect for the human rights of all Afghans, including women, children and persons belonging to ethnic, religious and cultural minorities,” it said and appreciated the decisions taken during the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC-CFM to mobilize humanitarian assistance for Afghans.

“We welcome the operationalization of the Humanitarian Trust Fund during the 48th CFM, and in this regard appreciate the pivotal role of the Islamic Development Bank,” it said and urged the global community to contribute generously to help alleviate the urgent humanitarian needs of the Afghan people. It also called for releasing Afghanistan’s frozen reserves, stressing this was essential to prevent an economic meltdown.

“We reaffirm the importance of ensuring that the territory of Afghanistan is not used as a platform or safe haven by any terrorist group, in particular Al Qaeda, Daesh and its affiliates, ETIM, and TTP; and urge the international community to remain cautious against the possibility of incitement and the role of spoilers, both inside and outside the country, to derail efforts aimed at ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan,” it added.