One Terrorist Killed, Two Others Apprehended in North Waziristan

Pakistan Army soldier embraces martyrdom in separate Bannu incident

Security forces killed one terrorist and apprehended two others during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan, the military’s media wing announced on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an operation was conducted in the erstwhile tribal district’s Miranshah area on the reported presence of terrorists. “Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists,” it said, adding that security forces had initiated a clearance operation after the clash to locate and apprehend any other terrorists who might be hiding in the area.

Separately, the ISPR said, a soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in Bannu during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Jani Khel area. According to a statement, it said that terrorists had opened fire on a military checkpost in Jani Khel on Thursday night, prompting security forces to retaliate.

“Army troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location,” read the statement. “During intense exchange of fire, a soldier, Sepoy Sarfaraz Ali, age 26 years, a resident of Vehari, embraced shahadat,” it added.

While the military did not specify the extremist groups involved in the clashes, there has been an uptick in attacks claimed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan following the dissolution of a ceasefire between the government and the extremist group that was facilitated by the Afghan Taliban. Announcing an end to the month-long ceasefire last month, the Pakistani Taliban had vowed to target Pakistan’s security forces.