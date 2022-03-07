Opposition Parties Bar Lawmakers from Traveling Abroad

Both PPP and PMLN have directed MNAs to stay close to Islamabad ahead of the potential submission of a no-confidence motion against government

Pakistan’s two biggest opposition parties, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), have barred their lawmakers from traveling abroad, and directed them to remain close to Islamabad to ensure the numerical majority for the successful submission and passage of a potential no-confidence motion against the incumbent government.

Last week, local media had reported that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government was planning to establish a series of official delegations comprising MNAs that would visit foreign countries in the coming weeks. This has been widely seen as a means to reduce the number of parliamentarians present in the National Assembly ahead of the threatened no-confidence motion, which needs the backing of at least 172 MNAs to succeed. The government and its allies currently comprise 180 MNAs; the opposition has 162.

“Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has directed all MNAs of the party to remain in Islamabad,” PPP Information Secretary Shahzia Atta Marri told a press conference on Sunday, adding that they had been asked to cancel all foreign visits, if any, and avoid participating in any official foreign tour. Similarly, PMLN Information Secretary Marriyam Aurangzeb said its members would not join any foreign tour nominated by Speaker Asad Qaiser and had been instructed to stay in the country.

Noting the impact of ongoing global inflation and persistent unemployment in the country, she said it was inappropriate for lawmakers to travel on public expense while the people suffered. She hoped that PTI members who realized the “pain and suffering” of citizens would also refuse to become part of any foreign tour at this crucial time.

According to sources, lawmakers of all opposition parties have started to reach Islamabad, as their leadership claims the no-confidence motion could be submitted “any day.” While opposition parties claim to have the necessary numbers for it to succeed, the PTI has also claimed that it has managed to secure the support of several opposition lawmakers in its favor.

It remains unclear whether the no-confidence motion would be submitted directly against Prime Minister Imran Khan or whether Speaker Qaiser would be ousted first.