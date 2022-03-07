Over 100mn Pakistanis Now Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

WHO congratulates government for ensuring every Pakistani has access to the vaccine

Pakistan on Sunday achieved the milestone of having fully vaccinated over 100 million of its citizens against COVID-19, with government officials saying the country was nearing its target of inoculating all eligible citizens.

“Major milestone reached in national vaccination drive,” said Planning Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Center, in a posting on Twitter. “100 million Pakistanis are now fully vaccinated. More than 127 million have received at least one dose. We are very close to achieving vaccination of all eligible citizens,” he added.

In a brief Twitter posting, Special Assistant to the P.M. on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan likewise announced the development.

The World Health Organization (WHO) congratulated the country on achieving the milestone, noting it reflected the “tremendous” efforts of the government. “Heartiest congratulations to Pakistan,” it said on Twitter. “WHO applauds the Government of Pakistan for having over 100 million individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19 virus,” it said. “This indicates the tremendous efforts made by the Government of Pakistan in ensuring that everyone across the country has access to COVID-19 vaccination,” it added.

According to the NCOC, Pakistan has also administered over 4.5 million booster doses of various coronavirus vaccines. After a fifth wave of the pandemic driven by the Omicron variant, the country is currently reporting a national positivity ratio of approximately 2%, its lowest in nearly two months.

Overall, Pakistan currently has 29,580 active cases of COVID-19.