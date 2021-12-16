P.M. Khan Advocates ‘Green Urbanization’ to Reduce Pollution, Smog

Chairing meeting on development projects in Lahore, premier emphasizes that these schemes will attract investment and should not be criticized

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed authorities to develop green spaces in future plans for urban development and focus on preserving existing ones to mitigate the impact of pollution and smog.

Chairing a meeting on Lahore’s Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project and Central Business District, he emphasized that “green urbanization” should be replicated in all major cities of the country. “The prime minister directed the Punjab Government to take strict legal action against elements involved in illegal encroachments and illegal housing societies,” read a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office. It said he had also directed authorities to expedite the process of transferring land for RUDA and CBD projects.

Stressing that urban development projects were being initiated to attract investment, Khan said they should not be criticized and hindered for political reasons. He claimed that these projects would improve the socio-economic conditions of the common man.

Earlier, the meeting was informed that physical work on both the riverfront and business district projects had already commenced and the land acquisition process was nearing completion. The briefing claimed that Rs. 100 billion investment was expected for the business district in its first year, and 1,900 low-cost housing units were included in the master plan of the Ravi Urban Development scheme.

The meeting was attended, among others, by Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Adviser to the P.M. on Finance Shaukat Tarin, Special Assistant to the P.M. Shahbaz Gill, Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Chairman Lt. Gen. (retd.) Anwar Ali Haider and the Punjab chief secretary.