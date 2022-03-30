P.M. Khan Bars PTI MNAs from Voting against Him on No-Trust Motion

In letter to ruling party’s lawmakers, premier says violation of instructions will be considered defection under Article 63A of the Constitution

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday explicitly instructed all lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the National Assembly to either abstain from voting on the no-confidence motion filed against him by the joint opposition or skip the session convened for voting altogether.

In a letter addressed to the party’s MNAs, Khan stressed that any violation of the letter’s instructions would be treated as “defection” under Article 63A of the Constitution. The cited article stated that any parliamentarian can be disqualified on grounds of defection if they “votes or abstains from voting in the House contrary to any direction issued by the parliamentary party to which he belongs, in relation to election of the prime minister or chief minister; or a vote of confidence or a vote of no-confidence; or a money bill or a Constitution (amendment) bill.”

It says that once said defection has occurred, the party head has to provide the relevant member with an opportunity to show-cause as to why they should not be considered defectors and then declare, in writing, that the MNA concerned has defected. After lawmakers have been provided a chance to justify their actions, the party head must forward the declaration to the NA speaker, who must then forward it to the chief election commissioner (CEC). The CEC would then have 30 days to confirm the declaration, with the defecting member ceasing to be a member of the House once the CEC has completed verification.

“I, Imran Khan, as head/leader of the parliamentary party of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the National Assembly, take this opportunity to convey to you the following directions [on the no-confidence vote] which are to be followed strictly,” reads the letter signed by the prime minister. It directs all members of the PTI in the NA to “abstain from voting/not attending the meeting of the National Assembly on the date when the said resolution is set out on the agenda … for voting.”

It continues: “No member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf shall attend or make himself/ herself available at the time and day of voting on the resolution of no-confidence.” The letter also claims that “duly designated” parliamentary members would speak on behalf of the PTI during debate on the motion.

“All members are required to adhere to these directions in true letter and spirit and keep in mind the intent behind the provision of Article 63A of the Constitution,” the letter says, adding that all members should avoid violating “any instruction or extend[ing] any favor, relating to the vote of no-confidence, to any other parliamentary party or group.”

The letter was issued as the united opposition announced it had sufficient numbers to oust the prime minister after several allies of the ruling coalition told media they would not support the government in the no-trust motion. While the Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid) has announced it would back the prime minister—though one of its members has said he would vote with the opposition—the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, the Balochistan Awami Party, and several independents have said they would vote against Khan.

In numbers, the opposition now has 177 confirmed votes—5 more than the necessary 172—while the government has 164. Of these, 84 belong to the PMLN; 56 to the PPP; 14 to the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal; 4 to the Balochistan Awami Party; 4 to the Balochistan National Party-Mengal; 4 independent lawmakers; 1 to the Awami National Party; 1 to the Jamhoori Watan Party; 1 to the Jamaat-e-Islami; 7 to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement; and 1 to the PMLQ.

Additionally, more than a dozen dissident MNAs of the PTI have indicated they might support the opposition’s no-trust motion, risking disqualification from the National Assembly if they do so.