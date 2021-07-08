P.M. Imran Khan Launches Pakistan’s First E-Bike

Manufacturer says fully charged vehicle will be able to travel 60-100km with speeds ranging from 10-60km/hour

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday launched Pakistan’s first indigenously manufactured electric motorcycle, stressing this will help generate wealth and counter environmental pollution.

Addressing the launch ceremony in Islamabad, Khan lamented that previous governments had failed to protect the environment, pursuing ad hoc planning that had resulted in urban sprawl and toxic atmosphere that was endangering the lives of residents of urban centers. Pointing to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s 10-Billion Tree tsunami, he said this would help counter pollution. Similarly, he said, the government was developing “master plans” for cities to ensure their spread did not exceed their available resources.

The prime minister also reiterated his concerns with previous governments taking hefty loans to keep the economy afloat—seemingly ignoring his own government’s record borrowing in its first three years in power. Praising China, he said Pakistan must also shift to an export-oriented economy to reduce its balance of payments. “The more dollars that come into a country, the richer it gets,” he said. “On the other hand, if dollars start going out more than they are coming in, the country becomes poorer,” he added.

He also lamented that the public only considered international tours successful if they resulted in funding or loans. “This is not sustainable,” he said.

E-bike

The e-bike launched by the prime minister is part of the incumbent government’s five-year Pakistan Electric Vehicles Policy 2020-2025, which was approved last year and envisaged the development of a robust electric vehicle market with the goal of 30 percent passenger vehicles by 2030, and 90 percent heavy duty trucks by 2040.

The policy targeted a phased transition to electric vehicles nationwide, covering two and three wheelers, as well as heavy commercial vehicles, through incentives to manufacturers.

The e-bike has been manufactured by a Pakistani company Jolta Electric and is being touted as a major step toward electrifying the country’s automobile industry. It would be available in various models, including JE-70, JE-70 L, JE-70 D, JE-100 L, JE-125 L, JE-Scooty, JE-Sports Bike, and is “energy efficient,” with the company claiming it could be fully charged overnight and requires only light maintenance.

The manufacturer says the different e-bike models offer various speeds, ranging from 10-60 km/hour, and could cover distances of 60-100km on a full charge.