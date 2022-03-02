P.M. Khan May Have Been ‘Misled’ on PECA Ordinance: IHC Chief Justice

Justice Athar Minallah notes laws already exist against defamation, contempt and there is no need for them to be included under PECA

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Tuesday observed that Prime Minister Imran Khan may have been misled about the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 (PECA), noting that the country already had laws for contempt and defamation that had nothing to do with the controversial law.

The prime minister, in a televised national address a day earlier, had defended a presidential ordinance amending PECA that seeks to empower the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) with the authority to arrest any individual, without warrants, if they have been accused of defaming a public office-holder, the judiciary, and other national institutions. The amendment makes defamation a criminal offense, and raises the punishment for it from two years’ imprisonment to five.

Amidst mounting public outrage over the ordinance—civil society, opposition parties, journalists and the legal fraternity have all filed legal challenges to it—Khan claimed in his speech that it was necessary to counter the “child pornography” and the “harassment of women” on social media. However, there is no clause within the ordinance that tackles any form of pornography even though the original law covers it as part of “cyber-terrorism.” Critics have also pointed out that a case filed by women journalists against their harassment by PTI officials online has not produced any legal action.

Referring to the prime minister’s speech, Justice Minallah noted that the country already had laws on defamation, adding that if the government wanted swift disposal of cases under it, it should amend those laws rather than seeking to amend PECA. He also noted that such laws were often used to target critics.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel maintained that the FIA doesn’t have the authority to step in on cases between two private parties with regards to defamation. He said that the agency could only probe cases directly related to the federal government. Following the preliminary hearing, the chief justice adjourned the case until March 10 when it would resume hearing of all identical petitions against the PECA ordinance.