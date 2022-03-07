P.M. Khan Questions E.U. Envoys’ Letter Seeking Condemnation of Russian Invasion

Continuing public outreach campaign, premier announces Rs. 500 billion package for southern Punjab and claims PTI will soon introduce legislation to form separate province

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday slammed a letter written by European Union envoys in Pakistan that had sought formal condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and questioned why they had not penned a similar missive when India “violated international law” in Kashmir.

Addressing a public rally in Vehari, he said Pakistan should “not be a slave” to anyone and should only follow policies in self-interest. “E.U. ambassadors wrote a letter to Pakistan, asking us to issue an anti-Russia statement. I ask E.U. ambassadors ‘did you write that letter to India as well?’” he said, recalling that Islamabad had joined the West in its war on terror, which he claimed had resulted in 80,000 deaths of its citizens; displacement of 3.5 million people; and the loss of over $100 billion in revenue.

“I ask EU ambassadors, did you thank us? Did you say we helped you in your war? Did you appreciate us?” he said, adding that instead of “appreciating” Pakistan, some in the West had blamed Pakistan for the Taliban’s return to power. “When India broke international law in Kashmir and abrogated Kashmir’s autonomous status, did anyone of you break ties with India, end trade or criticize?” he continued, stressing Pakistan is not a “slave nation” that does everything asked of it.

Referring to U.S. drone attacks in the country’s north from 2008 to 2018, the prime minister claimed former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister minister Nawaz Sharif had not prevented them because their wealth was stored in Western countries. “They feared that the day they speak up [the West] would seize their properties. Today, Russian assets in the West are being seized and they also feared this,” he claimed and reiterated his claims of terrorism in Pakistan being a result of the anger provoked by drone strikes.

Reiterating that Pakistan does not want any enmity, he claimed Islamabad desires friendly ties with all nations. He also reiterated that Pakistan was not “in any camp”—despite it being one of only 35 countries to refuse to condemn the Russian invasion—and claimed Islamabad would facilitate an end to the conflict in Ukraine. “The war is harming the country, as oil, wheat and gas prices have skyrocketed,” he said.

Southern Punjab

The prime minister also announced that the incumbent government would soon table legislation to make south Punjab a separate province, adding that Rs. 500 billion would be allocated for its uplift. Lauding the record tax collection in the country, he reiterated claims that this had enabled the government to provide relief to the people.

Stressing that more tax collection would lead to more relief measures, he claimed that he could have “halved” the prices of petrol and diesel if all the looted national wealth was recovered from a convicted man in London—a reference to the PMLN’s Nawaz Sharif.

Referring to the fertilizer shortage in the country, he claimed 100,000 tons of urea would reach the country within a week from China, adding the government was providing subsidy worth Rs. 132 billion on fertilizers.

Contrary to a speech last week in which he had claimed nations could not prosper with farmers, and needed industrialization, he told the gathering in Vehari that farmers’ well-being was directly linked to the country’s development.

No-confidence movement

Discussing the opposition’s planned no-confidence motion, the prime minister claimed it was being spearheaded by people like Nawaz Sharif, who he claimed had “faked” his illness to be allowed to travel abroad. On Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, he urged people to examine his ongoing corruption case. He also alleged that Nawaz and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, abused the Army, while Shahbaz “starts polishing any boots he finds.”

Turning his sight on PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Khan reiterated claims of him being corrupt, adding that he had become “Mr. 10%” within a year of Benazir Bhutto came to power.

Similarly, he targeted Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, claiming he would not use the word ‘maulana’ to describe him, as it was reserved for “people who are respected.”

The prime minister reiterated that he had entered politics to challenge the “gang” massed against his government, adding that he could continue to do so. “I will challenge them and I am prepared for whatever they do. But let me ask them, are they ready to face what I will do to them when their no-confidence motion fails,” he threatened as he concluded his speech.