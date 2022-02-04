P.M. Khan Reaches Beijing to Attend Winter Olympics Games

Visit slated to include discussions on promoting bilateral trade and economic cooperation, as well as various regional and international affairs

Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Beijing on Thursday, commencing a four-day official visit during which he will attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics Games and engage in bilateral discussions with the Chinese leadership.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, including federal cabinet members and senior government officials, the premier was received by Assistant Foreign Minister of China Wu Jianghao upon his arrival to the Beijing Capital International Airport. Pakistan’s Ambassador in Beijing Moeenul Haq and senior embassy officials were also present.

According to the Foreign Office, the prime minister is slated to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang during his visit, with their discussions expected to focus on promoting bilateral trade and economic cooperation, particularly under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, as well as various regional and international affairs. He is also set to interact with prominent Chinese business leaders, top think tanks, intellectuals and media as part of efforts to encourage foreign investment for Pakistan.

Senior government officials have said that the premier and the Chinese leadership are slated to discuss special economic zones established in Pakistan under CPEC; trade; information technology; agriculture and the relocation of Chinese industries to Pakistan. A report published in daily Express Tribune cited sources as saying that the Government of Pakistan was also seeking the rollover of $4 billion Chinese loans and an increase to a $4.5 billion trade finance facility. Pending the outcome of the meeting between P.M. Khan and the Chinese president, the two countries also hope to ink a five-year Industrial Cooperation Framework Agreement to revitalize CPEC.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has visited China three times already since his election in July 2018, with his latest trip occurring shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic in October 2019. State-run Associated Press of Pakistan reported that Khan had ordered the removal of red tape hindering Chinese investment in Pakistan, ending 37 regulations to ensure one-window operation for foreign investors.

The Foreign Office has noted that Pakistan and China supported each other in their fight against the pandemic and pushed forward high-quality development of CPEC. It said that Beijing had invested over $25 billion in Pakistan on CPEC projects, generating 80,000 jobs; producing 5,500MW of electricity and building over 500km of roads.