P.M. Khan Seeks More People-to-People Linkages Between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia

Visiting Saudi minister also meets his Pakistani counterpart, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, and Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday thanked the Saudi leadership for hosting a large Pakistani community on its soil, stressing that people-to-people linkages between the two countries should be further strengthened.

During a meeting with the Gulf kingdom’s Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz al-Saud in the federal capital, the premier thanked Saudi Arabia for its steadfast support to Pakistan, especially in challenging times, emphasizing the financial budgetary support Riyadh extended to Islamabad last year.

Noting that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had inked the Agreement on Transfer of Offenders, Khan hoped that the Pakistani prisoners in Saudi jails would soon be repatriated to their home under this framework.

Condemning the recent attacks by the Houthi militia against Saudi Arabia, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for the kingdom’s security, sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also praised the leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud in promoting Islamic unity, and acknowledged the endeavors of the Gulf kingdom for peace and security in the region and beyond.

Khan especially lauded the vision of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for reforming Saudi Arabia, emphasizing praise for his invaluable contribution to abiding fraternal relations between the two countries.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the visiting dignitary conveyed the greetings of the crown prince to the prime minister and reaffirmed the close fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He also acknowledged the positive contribution of Pakistanis in the development of the kingdom and reiterated the resolve to work closely with Pakistan on all matters relating to his ministry.

Interior ministries

Earlier, the Saudi interior minister and a six-member delegation visited the Ministry of Interior and held a meeting with Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and other senior officials of Pakistan. According to a statement issued after the meeting, the two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest, as well as the prevailing regional security situation.

Abdulaziz and Rashid also stressed the need to further strengthen ties between the interior ministries of their two countries, noting that improving relations would address several issues related to security challenges. The statement cited Rashid as saying that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Saudi Arabia, adding that 2 million Pakistanis were working in Saudi Arabia. He thanked the visiting dignitary for caring for all Pakistani workers.

The Saudi minister, meanwhile, said Pak-Saudi relations were based on mutual trust and brotherhood.

Security issues

Also on Monday, the Saudi interior minister met Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi and discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security, the current situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral defense relations.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), the Army chief said that Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with the Gulf kingdom and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world.

The Saudi minister, meanwhile, appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghanistan conflict, as well as the military’s special efforts for border management and regional stability. He pledged to play his part to further improve diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.