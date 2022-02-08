P.M. Khan to Address Rallies Nationwide Ahead of Local Government Polls

Information minister says Khan is the ‘only person’ who can lead the PTI’s campaign for local bodies’ polls in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to launch a nationwide campaign to address public meetings, Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib announced on Monday, adding that this would enable the premier to brief the public on the government’s “mega initiatives” for public welfare.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to launch mass-contact campaign to mobilize the party at grassroots level,” he told a press conference after a meeting of the PTI’s Central Executive Committee, which was presided over by the prime minister. He said that Khan would personally lead the campaign on the request of PTI parliamentarians, who wanted him to “directly inform the masses” about the party’s “mega initiatives” for public welfare. “According to the plan, P.M. Imran Khan would address large public gatherings to be arranged across the country,” he added.

Habib did not specify any dates or locations for this campaign, but noted that the prime minister would visit Faisalabad on Feb. 9 (Wednesday) to launch the health card for the district.

Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, in an interview with private broadcaster Geo News, stressed that the campaign had no link to the opposition’s plans to table a no-confidence motion in Parliament, claiming their efforts would be defeated. Instead, he emphasized, the prime minister would be personally leading the campaign drive for local government elections. “Imran Khan is the only person who can lead the mass contact campaign,” he said, adding that the party might have suffered losses in the first phase of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa local government elections, but would prove victorious in the second phase and in Punjab.

In a separate interview with daily Dawn, he claimed that the prime minister’s meetings would be organized before the Election Commission of Pakistan issued a schedule for the polls, adding that this was not a violation of the code of conduct under which no public official is permitted to participate in campaigning.

Independent observers, however, maintain that the timing of the prime minister’s campaign—coinciding with a recent boost to ties between opposition parties—suggests it seeks to help the government counter plans for long marches on the federal capital; the PPP is set to launch a long march against inflation on Feb. 27, while the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s protest is scheduled for a month later, on March 23.

In his presser, minister Habib urged the public and media to avoid criticizing the prime minister’s visit to China, as it was in the “national interest.” He also confirmed that Prime Minister Khan had accepted an invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and would travel to Russia on an official visit later this month.