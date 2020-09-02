P.M. Khan to Unveil Government’s Karachi Plan on Friday: Shibli Faraz

Information minister reiterates government’s demands for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan will personally visit Sindh capital Karachi on Friday (Sept. 4) and provide details about the government’s plans for the metropolis’ development, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said that the federal government, the Sindh government, and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) would jointly fund the proposed project. It seeks to address several issues of Karachi, he added, including sewerage, provision of water, solid waste management, and transport.

The federal government has developed its plan to address Karachi’s dismal civic issues, said Faraz. He stressed that it was not possible to complete the project without the cooperation of the Sindh government.

The announcement of a major plan for Karachi comes after record rainfall left the city inundated, resulting in prolonged power outages, trapped residents, and disrupted communications. At least 100 people have died due to various rain-related incidents in the province.

Big promises

In a statement, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab responded to Faraz’s promises of a plan for Karachi, lamenting that it would likely be another unfulfilled promise. “In terms of revenue, Karachi is accorded importance as the center’s 70 percent revenue comes from the city. But when its infrastructure needs [attention], the federal government shows no interest,” he said and reminded the prime minister of his promise to invest Rs. 162 billion in Karachi.

“The center has not invested a penny in Karachi,” alleged Wahab, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had been in power for two years and was still talking about “plans” and not any implementation.

Nawaz Sharif’s return

To a question on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, minister Faraz said even the Islamabad High Court had instructed the PMLN chief to return to Pakistan. “If a three-time prime minister considers himself above the law, then the people really need to think,” he said.

To another question about the government’s plans to convene a joint session of Parliament on legislations linked to the Financial Action Task Force’s removal of Pakistan from its grey-list, Faraz claimed the opposition was acting in India’s interests.

“India is our external enemy and spares no chances to bring us harm […] we won’t let India succeed in its plans pertaining to FATF,” he added.