P.M. Khan Vows ‘Surprise’ for Opposition Ahead of No-Trust Vote

Premier reiterates vow to not shake hands with ‘extremely corrupt’ opposition leaders

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reiterated claims of having a “surprise” for the opposition ahead of voting on the no-confidence motion tabled against him in the National Assembly.

During an interaction with a select group of journalists in Islamabad, he said that the opposition had already shown their hand and their desire to oust him from office would not succeed. “I will not resign under any circumstance,” he said to a question on rumors of the “surprise” being an announcement to step down. “I will play till the last ball … and I will surprise them a day before as they are still under pressure,” he claimed.

The prime minister and his federal cabinet have repeatedly claimed they have a “surprise” that would topple the opposition’s no-confidence motion but have yet to provide any details on what this might entail. Meanwhile, the opposition continues to attract the support of dissident members of the PTI, and several of the ruling PTI’s coalition partners have hinted they are ready to back the opposition—though none have, as yet, announced any break from the government.

The National Assembly session to take up the no-confidence motion has been scheduled for March 25. It is still unclear if the motion would be tabled on that date, as Speaker Asad Qaiser has already hinted that he has the authority to “indefinitely” suspend a session after it has been convened. If the motion is tabled on March 25, it would need to be voted on between three and seven days later.

“My trump card is that I have not laid any of my cards yet,” the prime minister claimed during his press interaction, as he reiterated accusations—without any evidence—of the opposition parties resorting to politics of “corruption.” He also renewed warnings that he would take to the streets if he were ousted from power.

No dialogue

To a question on whether he was willing to negotiate an end to the current situation with the opposition, the prime minister said he could not shake hands with an “extremely corrupt” person while referring to Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif. “They have no ideology,” he said of the leaders of the PMLN and PPP. “Where does it happen that politicians take money to dismiss a sitting government?” he said at one point, while still refusing to share any evidence of these claims.

Claiming that only people with “no vision” would follow the leadership of PPP and PMLN, Khan maintained that a coalition of 11 opposition parties still could not match his popularity. He claimed that the ruling party’s popularity had increased since the opposition had introduced its no-confidence motion. “People are with me … as many as 60-65% respectable people are standing by my side,” he said, again without any evidence to back up his claims.

Army criticism

Responding to a question on PTI supporters allegedly maligning the country’s armed forces on social media, Khan said it was wrong to consistently attack and criticize the Army, as a powerful military was crucial for Pakistan. “Had the Army not been here, the country would have split into three parts,” he said, adding that a statement of his in which he had said only “animals” could be neutral had been taken in the “wrong” context.

“I said that in the context of preventing evil and asking people to do good,” he said.

The prime minister also claimed that any politician that had left the PTI would return, adding that they had only done so for money. It was unclear why the PTI would be willing to accept the return of politicians who were willing to abandon it for money.