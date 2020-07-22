P.M.’s Tiger Force to Seek More Volunteers After Eid: Usman Dar

Special assistant to the P.M. on youth affairs reiterates that government will commemorate ‘Tiger Force’ Day after Eidul Azha

The Government of Pakistan has decided to reopen registration for the Prime Minister’s Tiger Force after Eidul Azha to increase the number of volunteers helping the government in various civil works, Special Assistant to the P.M. on Youth Affairs Usman Dar announced on Tuesday.

In an interview with a private broadcaster, Dar said that the Tiger Force had rendered “matchless services” during the coronavirus pandemic. He said that there were currently a little over a million volunteers working with the Tiger Force, adding that the government wanted to expand their numbers and would host a ‘Tiger Force Day’ immediately after Eid to celebrate its efforts.

The special assistant to the P.M. said the existing volunteers were actively playing a pivotal role in the implementation of government-issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“We should recognize and honor the contributions of volunteers and partners who have all given selflessly of their time, each contributing their expertise and resources in their own unique ways for P.M. Tiger force’s mission,” he said.

Dar also reiterated that Tiger Force volunteers would also take part in a nationwide tree-planting campaign, as already announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, to help reduce pollution and the effects of global warming. The volunteers would assist the district administrations in the government’s plantation drive, he added.

“The Tiger Force has nothing to do with politics and any Pakistani can become part of this force and serve Pakistan in these hard times voluntarily,” he said, adding that the group had been formed to serve humanity in this hour of need and it was unfortunate that the opposition was busy criticizing it for the sake of criticism.