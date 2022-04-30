P.M. Sharif Discusses Bilateral Ties with Saudi Crown Prince

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Jeddah on Friday and discussed bilateral ties, including matters related to expanding business and trade.

Accompanied by a 13-member delegation, the prime minister is currently on a three-day official visit to the Gulf kingdom at the invitation of the crown prince. According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, he was welcomed by the crown prince upon his arrival to the Al-Salam Palace and was also presented with a guard of honor.

It said that the prime minister had then introduced the members of his delegation to Mohammed bin Salman, including Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

“Matters relating to expanding trade and business ties, increasing investment, and creating opportunities for Pakistan’s manpower came under discussion during the meeting [between P.M. Sharif and Mohammed bin Salman],” the statement added.