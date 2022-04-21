P.M. Sharif Orders ‘Foolproof’ Security for Imran Khan

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday ordered authorities to ensure foolproof security for former prime minister Imran Khan ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s public gathering in Lahore.

“P.M. Shahbaz Sharif has directed Interior Division to take effective and immediate steps for provision of foolproof security to ex-premier Imran Khan,” read a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office. “He further said that peaceful public meetings are part of democracy and instructed that no hurdle should be created in this regard,” it added.

According to the statement, the prime minister has also directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to “personally” monitor Khan’s security situation and ensure that all directives are implemented. “As per the prime minister’s directives, the interior minister wrote a letter on an emergency basis to the home secretaries of all four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan to ensure strict security measures are taken for Imran Khan,” it said, adding any “negligence and dereliction of duty” regarding the former prime minister’s security during public gatherings, rallies and public activities would not be tolerated.

A day earlier, Lahore’s deputy commissioner had advised Khan against making a “physical appearance” at Greater Iqbal Park in the Punjab capital, where he is due to address supporters as part of his ongoing campaign against his ouster. In a notification, the district administrator had suggested the PTI chairman address the gathering virtually, citing “severe threat alerts received from security agencies and as per latest intelligence assessment.”

In response, Khan had told supporters on Twitter that he would attend the rally “no matter what,” adding that he hoped to properly launch his “freedom movement” from the event.

Khan was ousted from the Prime Minister’s Office on April 10 through a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly. Since his dismissal, he has been demanding early elections, and has vowed to keep protesting until the incumbent government steps down. Thus far, the PTI has staged large rallies in Peshawar and Karachi—and smaller events in other cities.