P.M. Sharif Reduces Prisoner Sentences on Visit to Kot Lakhpat Jail

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday visited Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail and announced a two-month remission in the sentences of prisoners across Pakistan ahead of Eidul Fitr.

According to a statement issued by the Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, the premier directed prison authorities to utilize all available resources effectively to meet the basic requirements of all inmates. He said dining and health facilities should be improved, and more resources allocated for skill development so prisoners could spend their imprisonment “in a positive manner” and emerge from jail with the tools to play an effective role in society after their freedom.

In a brief statement to media from the jail, Sharif said it was the government’s responsibility to ensure that a prisoner emerged from jail as a law-abiding and efficient citizen of society. He said he had directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to constitute a committee to formulate a comprehensive strategy for the provision of basic facilities to jail inmates in addition to improving the overall system. Relevant officials from all four provinces would be included in the committee, he added.

He told state-run PTV that, during his imprisonment, he had observed that jails lacked basic facilities for prisoners, including washrooms, toilets, laundry and health facilities. He also regretted that there were a number of prisoners who had completed their jail terms but could not be released as they had no financial resources to pay their fines or afford lawyers. Similarly, he said, some inmates had relatives living in far-flung areas who they could not meet regularly.

During his visit, Sharif also announced the upgradation of perks of jail staff at par with the police force. He hoped that jails reforms would be brought in accordance with rules and laws. He also lauded Aleem Khan for donating a hospital for the treatment of jail inmates.

Article 6

Separately, in a statement, the information minister demanded action against former prime minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi and Punjab Governor Umar Cheema under Article 6 for violating the Constitution. Responding to Khan’s rhetoric on “why courts opened at midnight on April 10” when the National Assembly speaker was delaying the conduct of the vote of no-confidence against him, she said: “When you [Imran Khan] tore the Constitution into pieces, it compelled the courts to open in the night.”

Accusing the ousted prime minister of taking “democracy and the Constitution hostage,” she questioned how he had the temerity to wonder why the courts were opened at night. Urging Khan and President Alvi to stop violating the Constitution, she said that Punjab chief minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz would “definitely” take oath of his office despite attempts by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to delay it.

“Even if all PTI members fall ill, Hamza will take oath of his office,” she said, referring to the Punjab governor being hospitalized on alleged ill health when he was set to administer oath to Hamza.