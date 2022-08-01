P.M. Sharif Reviews Flood Relief Efforts in Balochistan

Lamenting that residents of relief camps in various flood-affected areas of Balochistan had told him they were not being provided food and water, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed immediate action against district administrations responsible for the region.

During a daylong trip to provincial capital Quetta, where he is overseeing relief operations, the premier said Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo had assured him that action would be initiated against the offending officials. “It is extremely unfortunate that these camps are without food and water,” he said, adding that he had directed authorities to ensure food was provided at all relief camps.

Bizenjo, who has been accompanying the chief minister during the visit, said he had ordered the provincial chief secretary to suspend the officials responsible for not providing food and water. “We were told people had been given one-month’s rations,” he said, as he ordered the chief secretary to suspend the relevant deputy commissioner, tehsildar, and PDMA wherever food was not available. “They are all suspended and action will be taken against them,” he assured the prime minister.

The prime minister also urged the chief minister to take action on missing patients’ records at medical camps in tent cities and called for an inquiry to determine whether people were being actually treated at these medical camps or if “all of it is only on paper.” Vowing to ensure the flood affected families were rehabilitated through joint efforts of the federal and provincial governments, he said the center had already announced Rs. 1 million in compensation and the provincial government had disbursed an additional Rs. 1 million. He said a compensatory amount of Rs. 200,000 would also be given for partially damaged houses and Rs. 500,000 for completely damaged houses. He urged relevant officials to ensure the funds announced were disbursed to deserving individuals within 24 hours.

Sharif said the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, National Disaster Management Authority and the provincial government would jointly conduct a survey to determine the extent of damage caused by rain-induced floods and further compensation would be given accordingly.

This was the prime minister’s second trip to Balochistan in less than a week—he had also visited flood-stricken areas on Saturday—as reports mount over the extent of the damages incurred in the province due to the recent spell of torrential rains. According to the PDMA, 136 people—56 men, 47 children, 33 women—have been reported killed thus far, while 70 others have been injured. It said the rains had completely destroyed 3,406 homes, while 13,535 had been partially damaged, adding that 198,000 acres of crops have also been destroyed and over 20,000 cattle killed due to flooding.