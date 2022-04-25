P.M. Sharif Seeks Immediate End to Prolonged Power Outages

During a daylong visit to Lahore on Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif blamed the ousted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government for the ongoing energy crisis in the country and directed authorities concerned to take urgent steps to reduce prolonged power outages by next month.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Sharif regretted that the previous government had failed to purchase fuel for power plants or repair damaged units, leaving the country with an electricity shortfall. He said that ousted prime minister Imran Khan’s government had shuttered power units that the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) government had set up for low-cost electricity generation. “Instead, the previous government utilized those low power generation units that supplied expensive power, and due to this injustice, the nation had to pay a heavy price in the shape of Rs. 100 billion every month,” he claimed.

“Nawaz Sharif’s government had generated surplus power, but Imran’s government failed to add a new single unit,” he claimed.

The prime minister also said the PTI-led government had not purchased Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) when a single consignment cost Rs. 6 billion, which had now risen to Rs. 20 billion. “The nation had to pay more than Rs. 500 billion this year due to such injustice done by Imran Khan’s government,” he said.

“Until we get rid of load-shedding, I will not leave for China, and I will not allow anyone to relax,” he warned, adding that the public was suffering due to the criminal negligence of the previous government. He directed authorities concerned to make temporary arrangements till the provision of oil and gas.