P.M. Sharif, Shujaat Hussain Meet Ahead of Punjab By-Polls

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in Islamabad, as reports emerged of widening rifts within the PMLQ over the divergent alliances of its senior leadership.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the premier visited the PMLQ chief alongside several PMLN leaders and inquired after his health. Reportedly, by-elections for 20 vacant seats of the Punjab Assembly were also discussed—the PMLN has been trying to secure support for its candidates to ensure defeat for the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf—as was the upcoming federal budget for the next fiscal year, which is set to be tabled in Parliament tomorrow (Friday).

Local media reported that Sharif offered to jointly contest the by-polls during his meeting with Shujaat. He also discussed ways to expand the partnership between the PMLN and the PMLQ ahead of the next general elections.

The meeting between the former rivals comes amidst multiple reports of widening rifts within the PMLQ. The party is currently divided into two clear camps, one of which backs the incumbent government and another that supports the ousted PTI. Shujaat’s camp has repeatedly sided with the PMLN—Tariq Bashir Cheema and Chaudhry Salik Hussain are both members of the federal cabinet—while the camp led by Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has pledged its support to Imran Khan.

Lending credence to reports of the rifts, Hussain Elahi—the son of Shujaat’s brother Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain—on Wednesday said he had decided to part ways with the PMLQ over its support of the incumbent government. “I’ve always said my country is first for me and keeping that in mind I have decided that my political journey with PMLQ must come to an end,” he wrote on Twitter. “Will be deciding my political future with Moonis Elahi but cannot be in a party that supports Shehbaz Sharif-led imported government,” he added.

The tweet was shared by Moonis, who has maintained his support of Khan despite not participating in the PTI’s long march to Islamabad last month. Moonis also shared a report broadcast by private channel Dunya News that said the “Chaudhry brothers” had decided to part ways over their political differences.

Despite this, Shujaat has denied any rifts within the family, claiming he is still the sole “decision-maker” as the family elder.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Sharif’s meeting with Shujaat also included discussions on the upcoming budget, with the PMLQ leader stressing it should provide relief to the general public. He also extended full support to the coalition government in its efforts to rid the country of prevailing crises.