Home Latest News P.M. Sharif Tasks ISI with Vetting Role of Government Officials

P.M. Sharif Tasks ISI with Vetting Role of Government Officials

Spy agency granted legal cover for screening civil servants prior to their induction, appointments, postings and promotions

by Newsweek Pakistan
by Newsweek Pakistan

Photo courtesy PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday officially notified the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as the “special vetting agency” for the verification and screening of all civil servants prior to their induction into the service, important postings and appointments and promotions.

“In exercise of powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 25 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, read with notification No. SRO 120(I)/1998, dated Feb. 27, 1998, the prime minister is pleased to notify Directorate General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as special vetting agency (SVA) for verification and screening of all public office holders (officers’ category) for induction, important postings/appointments and promotions,” read a notification issued by the Establishment Division, referring to clauses of the Civil Servants Act that empower the prime minister to introduce rules for the civil bureaucracy.

The Intelligence Bureau and the Special Branch already have the responsibility to screen candidates for important appointments and promotions at the federal and provincial levels, respectively. While the government did not offer any further official comment on the development, sources claimed that that this decision would help to lessen the perception of “corrupt” bureaucrats being elevated above their honest colleagues and improve the public’s confidence in public office holders.

The sources further claimed that while the ISI had been officially granted the authority to vet civil servants, the IB would also continue in its role unless notified otherwise.

Related Articles

Power, Gas Price Hikes Signal Further Inflation

Trade Deficit in Current Fiscal Soars to $43.3b

Government Unveils Second Fuel Price Hike in One...

Moody’s Downgrades Pakistan’s Financial Outlook from ‘Stable’ to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Copyright © 2022 AG Publications (Private) Limited.