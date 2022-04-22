P.M. Sharif to Convene Grand Jirga to Debate North Waziristan Situation

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday announced he will soon convene a grand Jirga of elders of North Waziristan to debate methods aimed at achieving lasting peace in North Waziristan, adding that it will also discuss the socio-economic development of the region.

Visiting Miramshah alongside Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Religious Affairs Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Adviser to the P.M. Amir Muqam, and MNA Mohsin Dawar, he said the incumbent government do everything possible to facilitate the people of the former tribal areas. During a meeting with tribal elders, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, he thanked them for their support in the war against terrorism, adding it would lead to a peaceful and stable Pakistan.

Assuring the tribal elders his government would ensure the socio-economic development of the region, he said North Waziristan’s residents had rendered great sacrifices and the entire nation owes them a debt of gratitude. “We will not let their sacrifices go waste,” he said, adding that the topmost priority would be to ensure civic facilities for the local community at par with the rest of Pakistan.

On the demand of Dawar, Sharif announced the establishment of a university, a medical college, a Danish school and a mobile hospital for North Waziristan, adding that he would soon announce more development schemes for the district.

The tribal elders, read the statement, assured the prime minister of their complete support for the peace, stability and prosperity of Pakistan. Seeking compensation for the damages incurred during Operation Zarb-e-Azb, the elders also drew the premier’s attention to the bombing in Afghanistan of displaced residents of Waziristan and urged him to initiate an impartial probe into the incident.

Security briefing

Earlier, upon his arrival to Miramshah, the prime minister was received by Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada monument and offered fateha for the sons of the soil who had rendered supreme sacrifices while defending the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), he was given a detailed briefing by Peshawar Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed on the prevailing security situation, with a special focus on terrorist activities from across the border. He was also briefed on the western border management system, including the status of border fencing.

Paying tribute to the officers and men of the Pakistan Army for their success in breaking the back of terrorism, Sharif noted that it was not too long ago that terrorists had been indiscriminately targeting innocent men, women and children, educational institutions and state infrastructure across the country.

“Thanks to the valiant efforts of our armed forces, fully supported by the nation, we have been successful in defeating and degrading all types of terrorist organizations and dismantling their infrastructure,” he said. “The nation stands united in this endeavor, and we shall together succeed,” he added.