Pakistan, Afghanistan to Form Committee to Address Border Concerns

Kabul and Islamabad reaffirm commitment to ensure peace and stability in both countries during high-level visit by NSA Moeed Yusuf

Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to form a coordinating committee to address border concerns and facilitate travel at all crossing points, according to official announcements following a two-day visit to Kabul by National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf.

The NSA, who also heads the Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell, reached Kabul on Saturday for a two-day visit during which he was, according to the Prime Minister’s Office, tasked with determining the humanitarian needs of the Afghan population and forwarding proposals to strengthen economic engagement between the neighboring countries. In addition to Yusuf, the ministerial-level delegation included senior officials from all relevant ministries and Special Envoy for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq.

Over his two-day visit, the NSA met Afghanistan’s Acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdus Salam Hanafi and Acting Foreign Minister Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi, as well as other relevant Afghan ministers and senior officials. A statement issued by the Press Information Department said that the meetings had yielded “significant” progress for economic cooperation and social sector support.

In addition to forming a National Level Coordination Mechanism to strengthen facilitation at border crossings, both sides agreed to start barter trade, with details to be worked out shortly.

According to the statement, Pakistan offered to provide capacity-building and training assistance to Afghanistan in various sectors, including health, education, banking, customs, railways, and aviation. “Both sides also reiterated their commitment to early completion of three major connectivity projects CASA-1000, TAPI, and Trans-Afghan Rail project,” it said, adding that both sides had reiterated their commitment to ensuring peace and stability in their respective countries.

Yusuf, read the statement, expressed his gratitude to the interim Afghan government for their warm welcome.