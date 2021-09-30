Pakistan Army Captain Martyred During Operation in Tank

ISPR says TTP commander also killed during exchange of fire, adding a large quantity of weapons and ammunition were recovered from a hideout

A Pakistan Army captain was martyred during an intelligence-based operation against Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militants in Tank, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

“During intense exchange of fire, Captain Sikandar, 27, from Pakpattan embraced shahadat,” read the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, adding that a large quantity of weapons and ammunition had also been recovered from the targeted militant hideout.

It said that TTP commander Khawaza Din alias Sher Khan had been killed during the operation.

The Tank incident came a day after the ISPR reported that security forces had conducted an intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan district on Tuesday and killed 10 terrorists, including 4 commanders, during a shootout. “Weapons and large quantity of ammunition was also recovered from the hideout,” it said of the incident.

“All the killed terrorists remained actively involved in planting IEDs [improvised explosive devices], conducting fire raids, and target killing of innocent civilians. These terrorists were planning to conduct more acts of terrorism inside the South Waziristan district,” it said.

“The Pakistan Army is determined to root out the menace of terrorism from country at all costs,” it added.