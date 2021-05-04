‘Pakistan Army Greatly Values Friendly Relations With China’

In meeting with Chinese envoy, COAS Gen. Bajwa thanks Beijing for its contributions to Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19

Chief of the Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday met Nong Rong, the ambassador of China to Pakistan, and informed him that the Pakistan Army greatly values its “friendly relations” with Beijing.

“Matters of mutual interest; recent developments in Afghan peace process; progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor; regional security; and current situation of COVID-19 were discussed during the meeting [at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi],” read a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the armed forces.

“[The] COAS thanked the dignitary for China’s contribution towards the fight against COVID-19 in Pakistan,” it said, adding that the visiting envoy had appreciated Pakistan’s “sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region,” especially in the ongoing Afghanistan peace process.

China has been on the frontline of nations aiding Pakistan’s fight against the coronavirus. Last year, it sent medical supplies, including ventilators and personal protective equipment, to protect frontline healthcare workers. This year, it was the first country to donate vaccines to Pakistan, helping the country launch its vaccination drive while it waited to procure its own supplies.

Last week, two Pakistan International Airlines planes airlifted to Islamabad over 300,000 does of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines.