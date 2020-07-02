Pakistan Army Rubbishes India Claims of Troop Deployment in Gilgit-Baltistan

In statement, ISPR says such reports are ‘false’ and denies any presence of Chinese troops in Pakistan

The media wing of Pakistan’s military, the Inter-Services Public Relations, on Thursday issued a statement denying claims circulating in Indian media that Islamabad had deployed troops along the Line of Control in Gilgit-Baltistan after Indian and Chinese troops faced off in the region.

“News circulating in Indian electronic and social media claiming additional deployment of Pakistan Army troops along LoC in GB and alleged use of Skardu Airbase by China is false, irresponsible and far from truth,” ISPR Director General Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar posted on Twitter. “…No such movement or induction of additional forces has taken place. We also vehemently deny presence of Chinese troops in Pakistan,” he added.

In the past week, Indian media outlets have alleged that Pakistan has deployed nearly “20,000 additional soldiers” along the LoC in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan to aid “Chinese deployments” on the Line of Actual Control dividing the region between Beijing and New Delhi.

Reports have also alleged that Pakistan is monitoring airspace in the region, and that Chinese and Pakistani officials have discussed the option of “inciting violence” in India-held Kashmir.

India and China have been at odds in the Galwan Valey of the Ladakh region since last month and at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash between the two armies, raising fears of all-out conflict between them.

Pakistan, along with the rest of the world, has condemned the stand-off and urged restraint. Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that India might attempt a “false flag operation” in Kashmir to divert global attention from the conflict with China.