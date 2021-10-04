Pakistan Army Sepoy Martyred in North Waziristan

Military statement says 30-year-old Muhammad Amir Iqbal was martyred during shootout with terrorists

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during a shootout with suspected terrorists in North Waziristan, the military’s media wing announced on Monday.

The terrorists, read a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), targeted a security forces checkpost in North Waziristan’s Ghariuom area. “Troops responded promptly” to the assault, resulting in Sepoy Muhammad Amir Iqbal, 30, being martyred in the ensuing exchange of fire.

Security forces have launched an operation to clear the area and eliminate any terrorists found there, the ISPR added.

The incident comes two days after terrorists targeted a Frontier Corps vehicle in Spinwam, North Waziristan, martyring four FC soldiers and a sub-inspector of the Levies Force. That incident was followed up by a statement that a clearance operation was underway to eliminate “any terrorist found in the area.”

While no groups have claimed responsibility for the strikes, they occurred a day after Tehreek-e-Taliban ‘commander’ Hafiz Gul Bahadur announced a ceasefire for 20 days following Prime Minister Imran Khan claiming his government would offer amnesty to members of the banned group who were willing to lay down their arms.