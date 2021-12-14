Pakistan Army Soldier Martyred in Firefight along Pak-Iran Border

ISPR says security forces also inflicted losses on militants during exchange of fire

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred on Tuesday morning after militants attacked a security checkpost along the Pakistan-Iran border in Balochistan’s Abdoi sector, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“During the heavy exchange of fire, Lance Naik Zaheer Ahmed, resident of Nushki, embraced martyrdom fighting valiantly,” read the statement from the military’s media wing. It noted that the Pakistan Army had also inflicted losses on the militants, with the survivors fleeing the area.

“Pakistan’s security forces remain determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR added.

While no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, Balochistan’s border areas have repeatedly come under fire in recent months. Last month, two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred during an operation to stop externally sponsored terrorists in Tump, Balochistan.

According to the ISPR, militants had opened fire on a security checkpost in the region, prompting the military personnel to retaliate and inflicting “heavy losses” on the enemy. However, two soldiers—sepoy Naseebullah, resident of Kharan, and sepoy Insha Allah, resident of Lakki Marwat—had been martyred in the incident.