Pakistan Army to Defend, Serve Nation in Every Way Possible, Vows Gen. Bajwa

Chief of Army Staff instructs armed forces to maintain ‘high standards of preparedness’ along LoC, Pak-Afghan border during Formation Commanders’ Conference

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday vowed that the Pakistan Army will continue to defend and serve the nation in every possible way.

Addressing the two-day 78th Formation Commanders’ Conference at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, he also appreciated the formations for their support to the national response against the coronavirus pandemic, last year’s locust invasion, and the eradication of polio. The meeting was attended by corps commanders, principal staff officers, and all formation commanders, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

It said that the participants were briefed on the prevailing geostrategic environment, challenges to national security and Pakistan’s strategy for responding to evolving threats. “Participants held detailed discussion on a host of professional matters,” it said, adding that briefings were also provided on harnessing cutting edge technologies to modernize the Army, and upgrading logistics infrastructure in line with emerging operational imperatives.

The Army chief appreciated the progress of stabilization operations across Pakistan following the success of Operation Raddul Fasaad, with the meeting’s participants paying tribute to the nation, especially the people of the erstwhile tribal areas, for “their supreme sacrifices in the war against terrorism.” The ISPR said that the meeting had also reviewed the progress on the uplift of the newly merged districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and the socioeconomic development of Balochistan.

The forum, according to the military’s media wing, reviewed the prevailing situation on the eastern border and latest developments in India-held Jammu and Kashmir. It said that the meeting “expressed complete solidarity with Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in UNSC Resolutions.” The forum was also updated on Pakistan’s ongoing support to the Afghanistan peace process, as well as the stringent measures being taken for enhancing border security. “The COAS laid special emphasis on maintaining high standards of operational preparedness along the LoC/Working Boundary and Pak-Afghan international border in the wake of evolving geo-strategic milieu,” it added.

The Army chief, read the statement, appreciated the high standard of training displayed by formations during various exercises, as well as the “excellent performance” of officers and troops participating in international training events and competitions. He commended the formations for their constant focus on training and high state of morale, which augments their operational readiness, and also awarded trophies to Mangla and Multan Corps for their overall best performance in Sports and Training, respectively.