Pakistan, China Pledge to Strengthen Links at All Levels

In joint statement issued after four-day official visit, P.M. Khan and President Xi voice intent to expand bilateral trade relations

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday reiterated their support for each other’s core interests and agreed to strengthen institutional links at all levels of both countries.

According to a joint statement issued at the conclusion of a four-day official visit to China, the Foreign Office said that the prime minister had appreciated the Chinese government’s hosting arrangements for the Olympic Games, adding that Chinese authorities had likewise appreciated Khan’s participation as a sign of the longstanding solidarity between the neighboring nations.

P.M. Khan reached Beijing on Feb. 3 at the invitation of the Chinese leadership to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Game 2022. He returned to Islamabad on Feb. 7 after having met with President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Le Keqiang, with the government maintaining that the visit had been a “great success” and would boost Chinese investment into Pakistan in the future. The prime minister also met the leaders of several countries and the chairman of the China’s National Development and Reform Commission on the sidelines of the Games.

In a posting on Twitter after his return to Pakistan, the prime minister said he had a “great meeting” with the Chinese president. “We agreed to further enhance our strategic and economic relations and to fast track the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),” he said.

Joint statement

The joint statement said that interactions between the leaders of Pakistan and China had included in-depth discussions on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, as well as the regional situation and the global political landscape. “The meetings were marked by traditional warmth, strategic mutual trust and commonality of views that characterize the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership,” it added.

It said Khan and Xi had appreciated the completion of several agreements and memorandum of understanding in the fields of trade, infrastructure, industrial development, agriculture modernization, science and technology, industrial, space and vaccine cooperation, and socioeconomic well-being of local people.

“The Pakistan side underscored that Pakistan-China relationship is the cornerstone of its foreign policy and that closest friendship with China enjoys the abiding support of the people of Pakistan,” it said, adding that Islamabad had reiterated its commitment to the One China Policy. “The Chinese side reaffirmed its support for Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and security, as well as promoting its socio-economic development and prosperity,” it added.

P.M. Khan commended President Xi’s Belt and Road Initiative, stressing that as its flagship project, CPEC had “significantly contributed to Pakistan’s economic and social development in line with its shift to geo-economics and the economic security agenda of promoting trade, investments and connectivity. He also welcomed increased Chinese investments in the second phase of CPEC, reiterating their focus on industrialization and improving people’s livelihoods.

On Afghanistan, read the statement, both sides agreed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was necessary for regional progress and prosperity. They also called on the international community to expedite aid to the Afghan people, including through unfreezing Kabul’s financial assets, to avoid a looming humanitarian catastrophe.

Pakistan also briefed China on recent developments in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir, including its concerns over the persecution of residents of India-held Kashmir. “The Chinese side reiterated that the Kashmir issue was a dispute left from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the U.N. Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements,” it said, adding that Beijing opposed as “unilateral actions” that complicated the situation.

Sharing his views with President Xi on growing polarization, the prime minister highlighted that insurmountable challenges of climate change and growing inequalities could only be tackled through unity in accordance with the purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter. Khan lauded President Xi’s Global Development Initiative, which calls for collective action for sustainable development.

The Chinese side appreciated Khan’s launching of the Pakistan-China Business and Investment Forum, and vowed to enhance business-to-business cooperation between the sectors of both countries. The two sides also agreed to launch China-Pakistan health, industry, trade, green and digital corridors.

Highlighting the significance of Gwadar as a central pillar of CPEC, both Pakistan and China pledged safeguard CPEC from all threats and negative propaganda. They agreed to jointly accelerate the construction and operation of Gwadar Port and build a Gwadar low-carbon circular industry zone. They also agreed to build high-quality livelihood projects for the socioeconomic development of Gwadar’s city residents.

Hailing the presence of Pakistani businesses on Chinese e-commerce platforms, Islamabad and Beijing agreed to strengthen cooperation in e-commerce, online payment systems and logistics, warehousing and customs facilitation.

Both sides said they would mark Pakistan-China Year of Tourism Exchanges in 2023, and establish strong linkages between tourism promotion agencies and private enterprises of both countries. They agreed to support further civilizational exchanges between Pakistan and China and further expand cooperation for heritage conservation.

Pakistan and China also agreed to continue the momentum in defense cooperation at various levels, stressing that stronger defense and security cooperation was an important factor of regional peace and stability. China recognized Pakistan’s sacrifices and efforts in the fight against terrorism, with both reiterating their commitment to fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The joint statement said both sides had emphasized that a peaceful and prosperous South Asia was in the common interest of all parties, adding that dialogue and resolution of all outstanding disputes was needed to promote regional cooperation. The Pakistani prime minister also renewed his invitation to President Xi to undertake a visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.