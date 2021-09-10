Pakistan Committed to Ensuring Stable, Prosperous Future for Afghanistan: Gen. Bajwa

In meeting with Qatari deputy prime minister, Army chief reiterates shared resolve to extend humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people

Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday met Qatar Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and discussed matters of mutual interest and the regional security situation, with an emphasis on Afghanistan.

“His Excellency, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs of the state of Qatar, called on Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, chief of Army staff,” read a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation especially the current situation in Afghanistan and cooperation in various fields were discussed,” it said, adding that the Army chief had reiterated Pakistan and Qatar’s shared resolve of extending humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people. “Pakistan remains committed to working with its international partners for peace in the region and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for people of Afghanistan,” he was quoted as saying.

The visiting dignitary, meanwhile, appreciated Pakistan’s role in successful evacuation operations of foreigners from Afghanistan, and its efforts for regional stability, and also pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.