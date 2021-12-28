Pakistan Condemns Calls for Mass Killing of Muslims in India

Foreign Office calls on international community to take immediate measures to save Indian minorities from impending genocide

Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned “violent calls” for mass killing of minority Muslims by Hindutva leaders in India.

Earlier this month, Indian media reported that several extremist groups at a conference in Hardiwar had called for the ethnic cleansing of minorities in India, especially Muslims. In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said it had summoned the Indian Charge d’Affaires and asked them to convey to their government the Government of Pakistan’s serious concerns over the calls by Hindutva proponents for genocide of Indian Muslims.

“It was impressed upon the Government of India that it was highly reprehensible that the Hindu Raksha Sena’s Prabodhanand Giri, and other Hindutva figures who called for ethnic cleansing, have neither expressed any regret nor the Indian government has condemned or taken any action against them so far,” it said, adding that the reported hate speeches had been viewed with grave concern by the civil society of Pakistan and the rest of the world.

“Regrettably, the toxic narrative against minorities, particularly Muslims and their persecution understate patronage has become a norm under the current Hindutva-driven BJP-RSS combine government in India,” it added.

The Foreign Office statement noted that it had reminded the Indian envoy that Hindutva figures, including elected members of the ruling party, had incited similar violence ahead of the February 2020 anti-Muslim riots in New Delhi.

“The continued grave violations of human rights of minorities, especially Muslims and their places of worship, anti-Muslim legislations by the Union Government of India and several BJP-ruled states, and continued incidents of violence against Muslims on flimsy pretexts by Hindutva groups with complete impunity and often under state patronage highlight the worsening trend of Islamophobia and present a grim picture about the fate of Muslims in India,” it stressed.

The Foreign Office called on the international community, including the U.N., the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and relevant human rights organizations to hold India accountable for its gross and systematic human rights violations against minorities, particularly Muslims, and take immediate measures to protect the imperiled groups from impending genocide.

“India is expected to investigate these hate speeches and incidents of widespread violence against minorities, particularly Muslims and their houses of worship and take measures to stop such incidents from recurring in future,” it said, and reiterated calls for Delhi to ensure the safety, security and wellbeing of its minorities.

According to Indian media, the Dharma Sansad “hate speech” conclave was organized in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, with speakers issuing multiple calls to target minorities and their religious spaces. In viral clips of the conference on social media, one of the leaders can be heard stressing that “economic boycotts” are not enough; Hindu groups need to “battle” with better weapons to “clean up” Indian society.

Sadhvi Annapurna, the general secretary of the Hindu Mahasabha political party, urged the participants to “kill them (Muslims)” and be ready to go to jail in exchange for the “victory.”