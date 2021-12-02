Pakistan Condemns Extrajudicial Killings of Kashmiris by Indian Forces

In statement, Foreign Office laments that at least 18 Kashmiri civilians have been shot dead by Indian troops in past month alone

Pakistan on Wednesday “strongly” condemned the ongoing extrajudicial killings of Kashmiri civilians in “staged encounters and fake cordon-and-search-operations” by Indian troops in India-held Jammu and Kashmir.

“Two Kashmiris were martyred today in Pulwama, IIOJK [Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir] by Indian occupation forces in the so-called cordon-and-search-operation,” read a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

Lamenting that at least “18 innocent Kashmiris” had been shot dead by Indian occupation forces in the past month alone, it said that troops had, in recent weeks, “further intensified” repression of Kashmiris who are already denied much of their fundamental rights.

“Extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, incarceration of hundreds of common Kashmiris and Hurriyat leaders under the draconian laws and harassment of Kashmiris at the military checkpoints or during the night raids continue with impunity,” it said, adding that “hateful terms” such as “hybrid terrorists” and “white collar terrorists” were being used to further demonize them before the Indian public.

“The deteriorating security and human rights situation in the occupied territory is a matter of grave concern for the international community,” it said, stressing that a recent visit to the disputed region by Indian ministers appeared to be a “ploy” to distract attention from Delhi’s “state-sponsored terrorism and to project a false sense of ‘normalcy’ in Kashmir.

“No amount of lies, deceit and publicity stunts by the RSS-BJP votaries in the name of fake ‘normalcy’ and development, can mask, address or remove the total alienation of Kashmiris,” it said. “India must realize that the path to sustainable peace and development in the region is through permanent resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the U.N. Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people,” it added.