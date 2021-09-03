Pakistan Condemns India’s Confiscation of Syed Ali Geelani’s Body

In statement, Foreign Office says incident proves Delhi willing to violate all human rights and humanitarian laws to maintain occupation of Kashmir

Pakistan on Thursday condemned India’s “barbaric act” of snatching the body of Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani from his family a few hours before he was scheduled to be buried in the Martyrs’ Cemetary.

Geelani, who died on Wednesday night, was buried early Thursday morning under the close watch of Indian security forces. His family told media that authorities had snatched the body from their home and refused to cater to his wishes to be buried in a place of his choosing. The Indian government also imposed a strict curfew and suspended internet services in a bid to discourage Kashmiris from attending his funeral prayers.

“As the family was preparing for the last rites of Syed Geelani, a heavy contingent of the Occupation Forces raided his residence in Srinagar, harassed the family members and snatched Syed Geelani’s body,” read a statement issued by Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar. “When the family members told the raiding party that Syed Geelani’s will was to be buried in the Cemetery of Martyrs in Srinagar, they were reportedly told that India would not allow Syed Geelani’s burial at the place of his choosing,” it added.

Accusing the Government of India of being so afraid of Syed Geelani and his ideals that had they resorted to such inhumane acts, the statement said it also showed a degree of callousness and “demonstrates beyond doubt that India would trample all civil and human values in perpetuating its occupation of IIOJK [Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir].”

The spokesperson urged the international community to take serious note of this “unprecedented and egregious situation” in India-held Kashmir, stressing that Delhi should be held to account for its breaches of international human rights and humanitarian laws.