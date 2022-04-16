Pakistan Condemns Israeli Assault on Worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

In statement, Foreign Office calls on international community to take ‘urgent’ steps to protect Palestinian lives

Pakistan on Friday condemned an assault by Israeli forces on worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, saying it was an “egregious violation of all humanitarian norms,” especially during the holy month of Ramzan.

At least 152 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli riot police inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday, with reports suggesting most of the injuries were caused by rubber bullets, stun grenades and beatings with police batons. The Israeli police also detained hundreds of Palestinians, with the Palestinian foreign ministry warning that it “holds Israel fully and directly responsible for this crime and its consequences.”

In its statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Office expressed its “grave concern” over the latest developments in Israel and Palestine. “In recent weeks, Israeli forces have killed dozens and injured countless Palestinians in the occupied East Jerusalem and other areas,” it said. “This escalation of violence by Israeli forces in the Palestinian territories is deplorable. We pray for the earliest recovery of those injured,” it added.

Calling on the international community to take urgent steps to protect innocent Palestinian lives, the Foreign Office stressed the upholding of international law and principles of the U.N. Charter.

“Pakistan reaffirms its consistent and unstinted support for the Palestinian cause. We support the Palestinian people for the realization of their right to self-determination and other fundamental rights as well as a two-state solution, in accordance with relevant U.N. and OIC resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders and Al Quds Al Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State,” it added.