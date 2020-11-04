Pakistan Condemns Kabul University Attack

Shooting claimed by the Islamic State militant group has left 22 students dead and dozens more injured

Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the “mindless attack” at Kabul University that has left 22 students dead and dozens more injured.

“This act of terrorism is particularly despicable as it targeted an institution of learning,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, hours after the attack, which has been claimed by the Islamic State militant group.

Extended its deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the Foreign Office also wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.

“Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and will continue to support a peaceful and stable Afghanistan,” read the statement.

The Afghanistan Interior Ministry on Monday said that the shooting targeted an Iranian book fair at the varsity that several senior government officials were expected to attend. It said that the attack lasted nearly six hours, with security forces and armed assailants exchanging fire. Of the attackers, two were killed during exchange of fire, while one was a suicide bomber.

The Afghan Taliban, who are currently negotiating a peace deal with Kabul, have condemned the attack and stressed that they had no involvement in it.