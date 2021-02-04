Pakistan Conducts Successful Test of Ghaznavi Missile

Nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile has a range of up to 290km

Pakistan on Wednesday successfully test-fired the nuclear-capable Ghaznavi ballistic missile as a part of the annual field training exercise of the Army Strategic Forces Command (ASFC).

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the missile was capable of delivering both nuclear and conventional warheads. It said that the missile’s maximum range was 290km.

The missile is equipped with a terminal guidance system, and the military’s media wing said the ASFC had conducted several training launches to check the operations of the complex weapon system. The ISPR also shared a video of the training launch on social media.

The training launch was witnessed by Commander Army Strategic Forces Command Lt. Gen. Muhammad Ali, senior officers from the ASFC’s Strategic Plans Division, as well as scientists and engineers of the organizations. According to ISPR, Lt. Gen. Ali appreciated the operational preparedness and display of excellent standard in handling and operating the weapon system.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and the service chiefs all congratulated the ASFC on the successful test-fire of the Ghaznavi missile.