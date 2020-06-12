Pakistan Continues Crackdown on SOP Violators

In the past 24 hours, more than 11,000 violations were observed and punished nationwide

In line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement that the government would start stringently enforcing standard operating procedures (SOPs) introduced to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, authorities on Friday morning announced that in the preceding 24 hours, more than 11,000 violations were recorded and punished.

According to a statement issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), authorities have continued the test, trace and quarantine policy currently in force across Pakistan. It said that there were currently 1,279 “smart lockdowns” imposed in various parts of the country, affecting 191,200 people.

The statement said that, in accordance with the prime minister’s directions, special teams were now monitoring the implementation of health guidelines and preventive measures, such as use of face masks in public, to ensure the public was adhering to all necessary preventative measures.

The meeting, attended via video-link by the chief secretaries of all four provinces, Pakistan-administered Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad supported the sealing, cautioning or fining of 1,325 markets; 17 industries; and 1,437 transport vehicles for violating SOPs.

The violations and punishments, as reported in the past 24 hours, are as follows:

Pakistan-administered Kashmir

Violations – 536

Sealed Shops – 57

Halted Transport Vehicles – 76

12 ‘lockdowns’ imposed, impacting 155,000 people

Gilgit-Baltistan

Violations – 323

Sealed Shops – 64

Sealed Industry – 1

Halted Transport Vehicles – 122

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Violations – 5,826

Sealed Shops – 230

Halted Transport Vehicles – 123

414 ‘lockdowns’ imposed, impacting 11,000 citizens

Punjab

Violations – 3,516

Sealed Shops – 765

Sealed Industry – 8

Halted Transport Vehicles – 980

844 ‘lockdowns’ imposed, impacting 15,200 citizens

Sindh

Violations – 646

Sealed Shops – 93

Sealed Industry – 1

Halted Transport Vehicles – 19

Islamabad