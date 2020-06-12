Pakistan Continues Crackdown on SOP Violators

In the past 24 hours, more than 11,000 violations were observed and punished nationwide
In line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement that the government would start stringently enforcing standard operating procedures (SOPs) introduced to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, authorities on Friday morning announced that in the preceding 24 hours, more than 11,000 violations were recorded and punished.
According to a statement issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), authorities have continued the test, trace and quarantine policy currently in force across Pakistan. It said that there were currently 1,279 “smart lockdowns” imposed in various parts of the country, affecting 191,200 people.
The statement said that, in accordance with the prime minister’s directions, special teams were now monitoring the implementation of health guidelines and preventive measures, such as use of face masks in public, to ensure the public was adhering to all necessary preventative measures.
The meeting, attended via video-link by the chief secretaries of all four provinces, Pakistan-administered Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad supported the sealing, cautioning or fining of 1,325 markets; 17 industries; and 1,437 transport vehicles for violating SOPs.
The violations and punishments, as reported in the past 24 hours, are as follows:
Pakistan-administered Kashmir
- Violations – 536
- Sealed Shops – 57
- Halted Transport Vehicles – 76
- 12 ‘lockdowns’ imposed, impacting 155,000 people
Gilgit-Baltistan
- Violations – 323
- Sealed Shops – 64
- Sealed Industry – 1
- Halted Transport Vehicles – 122
Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa
- Violations – 5,826
- Sealed Shops – 230
- Halted Transport Vehicles – 123
- 414 ‘lockdowns’ imposed, impacting 11,000 citizens
Punjab
- Violations – 3,516
- Sealed Shops – 765
- Sealed Industry – 8
- Halted Transport Vehicles – 980
- 844 ‘lockdowns’ imposed, impacting 15,200 citizens
Sindh
- Violations – 646
- Sealed Shops – 93
- Sealed Industry – 1
- Halted Transport Vehicles – 19
Islamabad
- Violations – 384
- Sealed Shops – 116
- Sealed Industry – 7
- Halted Transport Vehicles – 117
- Sealed Hotel – 44
- 9 areas under ‘smart lockdowns,’ impacting 10,000 citizens