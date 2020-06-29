Pakistan Crosses 205,000 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Nationwide, death toll has climbed to 4,167 against 95,407 recoveries, leaving 106,938 active cases of the virus

Pakistan on Monday reported 3,557 new infections of the novel coronavirus, raising to 206,512 the nationwide confirmed cases of the deadly disease.

The country continues to test far below its claimed capacity—and significantly below the numbers proposed by global health experts—having only conducted 23,009 tests in the past 24 hours, a positivity ratio of 15.5 percent. Islamabad’s failure to curb the spread of the virus has been reflected in Pakistan being slapped with travel bans from South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 206,512 (Tests: 1,262,162)

Punjab – 74,778 (Tests: 485,923)

Sindh – 80,446 (Tests: 435,293)

Balochistan – 10,376 (Tests: 48,194)

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 25,778 (Tests: 142,087)

Islamabad – 12,643 (Tests: 119,690)

Gilgit-Baltistan – 1,442 (Tests: 15,183)

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 1,049 (Tests: 15,583)

Deaths – 4,167

Recoveries – 95,407

In the 24 hours preceding 9:00 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s death toll climbed by 49 to 4,167. In the same period, 2,783 patients were declared COVID-free, raising recoveries to 95,407, or 46.2 percent of confirmed infections. There are currently 106,938 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 2,437 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

According to local authorities, the number of coronavirus cases in Rawalpindi has reduced by nearly 50 percent ever since the government imposed a “smart lockdown” in the city two weeks ago. More than 20 neighborhoods of the city remain sealed under the “smart lockdown.”

On Monday, authorities reported 8 new deaths due to COVID-19, raising total fatalities to 1,681. The province also reported 576 new infections, raising confirmed cases to 74,778, against 26,062 recoveries. There are now 47,035 active cases of the virus in Punjab province.

Sindh

The Sindh government on Saturday directed all public-sector hospitals to expedite COVID-19 testing for their staff, with health department officials saying the decision had come “late” and all hospital employees must be tested to gauge the spread of the virus among healthcare workers.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the province on Monday morning rose by 2,179 to 80,446. Additionally, the province’s death toll climbed by 26 to 1,269, while its recoveries rose by 1,079 to 44,523. Overall, the province now has 34,654 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Lawmakers in the KP Assembly on Friday urged the government to ensure students have access to fast and reliable internet during the coronavirus pandemic so they could attend online classes and continue their education without hindrance.

The provincial government on Monday reported 8 new deaths, raising its death toll to 922. In the past 24 hours, its recoveries rose by 199 to 12,348, while its confirmed cases have increased by 398 to 25,778. There are currently 12,508 active cases of coronavirus in the province.

Balochistan

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the province on Monday rose by 115 to 10,376, with 2 new deaths raising total fatalities to 116. Overall, 3,939 patients have recovered from the virus, leaving 6,321 active cases of COVID-19.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 248 to 12,643, and deaths by 5 to 127. Overall there have been 6,916 recoveries, leaving 5,600 active cases of COVID-19.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan rose by 19 on Monday to 1,442. Overall, the region has thus far reported 24 deaths and 1,099 recoveries, leaving 319 active cases.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases have increased by 22 to 1,049. The region’s death toll stands at 28 against 520 recoveries. It has 501 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 10,249,375 people, with over 504,465 reported deaths. Governments across the world halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home at the peak of the virus’s spread, but there are now signs of easements in nations that have reined it in to help shuttered economies recover. Overall, around 5,556,634 patients of the 10.2 million+ infected have recovered thus far.