Pakistan Crosses 400,000 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19

Confirmed infections rise to 400,482 against 343,286 recoveries and 8,091 deaths, leaving 49,105 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday recorded 2,458 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 40,969 tests—a positivity ratio of 5.99 percent.

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday issued a notification extending by four months the state of in the province for four months. According to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Health Department, the extension will span Dec. 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 and is being taken in the “best public interest.”

Pakistan is now in the midst of a second wave of the coronavirus, but has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 74,607, with daily testing still significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 398,024 (Tests: 5,549,779)

Punjab – 119,578

Sindh – 174,350

Balochistan – 17,187

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 47,370

Islamabad – 30,406

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,658

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 6,933

Deaths – 8,091

Recoveries – 343,286

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 400,482. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 66 to 8,091. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,863 to 343,286, or 85.7 percent of total infections. There are currently 49,105 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 2,165 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 45 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 3,036. The province now has 119,578 confirmed cases; it has reported 543 new infections after conducting 15,356 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.54 percent. There were 156 new recoveries recorded, leaving 98,601 fully recovered, and 17,941 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 174,350; it reported 1,336 new infections on Tuesday after conducting 13,169 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.14 percent. The province reported 11 new deaths, raising toll to 2,935, while its recoveries rose by 1,070 to 152,599. Overall, the province now has 18,816 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government has recorded 180 new infections after conducting 4,696 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.83 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 47,370. It recorded 1 new death, raising toll to 1,369, while its recoveries have risen by 64 to 41,864. There are currently 4,137 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its confirmed cases to 17,187 with 29 new infections after conducting 310 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.35 percent. There was 1 death and 73 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 167 fatalities and 16,414 fully recovered. There are now 606 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 283 to 30,406 after conducting 6,553 tests; a positivity ratio of 4.32 percent. There were 4 deaths and 407 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 318 casualties; 23,143 recovered; and 5,945 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday increased by 9 to 4,658 after conducting 348 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.59 percent. The region reported no deaths or recoveries, leaving 97 fatalities and 4,382 fully recovered people. There are currently 179 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 78 to 6,933 after conducting 537 tests, a positivity ratio of 14.53 percent. There were 93 recoveries and 4 deaths in the past 24 hours, leaving 169 fatalities and 5,283 fully recovered. It now has 1,481 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 63,587,732 people, with over 1,473,821 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now reeling from a second wave of the coronavirus, with many countries imposing fresh lockdowns or targeted closures in a bid to curb its spread ahead of the upcoming winter holidays. Overall, around 43,982,609 patients of the 63.5 million+ infected have recovered thus far.