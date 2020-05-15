Pakistan Extends Ban on International Flights Till May 31

Civil Aviation Authority says existing exemptions to bans will continue

The Government of Pakistan on Friday announced it was extending the existing suspension of international flight operations by two weeks in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

According to a posting on Twitter by the Civil Aviation Authority, the ban would apply on all international flights inbound to Pakistan. “As per the decision of the Government of Pakistan, the suspension of international flight operations as effected earlier has been extended upto Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 2359 hours PST,” it said. “Remaining provisions as applicable to the suspension of international flights reflected in previous orders remain unchanged,” it added.

The ban on international flights had earlier been set to expire tonight, May 15, at 2359 PST.

On April 26, the CAA had issued a Notice to Airmen that said that all international passenger, chartered and private aircraft inbound flights to Pakistan would be suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. “The only exception to the above would be the diplomatic, special/cargo flights and flights of national carrier to/from Pakistan holding special approval from the competent authority for transporting stranded passengers,” it had said, adding that passengers on special flights bringing back Pakistanis stranded in foreign states would be subjected to thorough screening upon their arrival and a requirement to maintain quarantine for two weeks.

This requirement was also eased last week, with Special Assistant to the P.M. on National Security Moeed Yusuf saying passengers would be tested for coronavirus as soon as possible upon their return to Pakistan, with those testing negative allowed to proceed home.