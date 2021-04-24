Pakistan Extends Travel Bans on 23 Countries Till April 30

India added to Category-C, travelers from which are only allowed entry if they are Pakistani nationals, diplomatic passport holders or their families

Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority on Friday issued a revised list of countries from which travel is heavily restricted to curb the spread of coronavirus, adding that these bans would be enforced until April 30 as per instructions of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

“International travel to Pakistan from Category-C countries is restricted and only allowed as per guidelines of the NCOC,” read a notification issued by the Aviation Division. The list comprises states that have reported the spread of mutated variants of COVID-19 and includes South Africa, Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Comoros, Mozambique, Zambia, Tanzania, Rwanda, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Chile, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Malawi, Seychelles, Somalia, Suriname, Uruguay, Venezuela and India.

According to earlier notifications, travel from Category-C countries is only permitted for Pakistani nationals, and diplomatic passport holders and their families, provided they follow all SOPs, including securing a negative PCR test no earlier than 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the list of Category-A countries—travelers from which do not require a negative PCR test—now comprises Australia, Bhutan, China, Fiji, Japan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Mongolia, Mauritania, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, Tajikistan and Vietnam. “International travelers from countries not specified in Category-A require COVID 19 PCR test before commencement of travel to Pakistan (max 72 hours old),” the Aviation Division added of countries placed in Category-B.

All countries not specified in categories A and C fall in Category B, it added.

Pakistan, in the past week, has been placed on travel bans in Canada, Saudi Arabia, the U.K., and Oman in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus as Islamabad deals with an ongoing third wave. Pakistan International Airlines has announced a suspension of all flights to for 30 days Canada following the ban.