Pakistan Fully Supports Afghan Peace Process, Khan Tells Erdogan

In phone conversation, the national heads pledge to transform bilateral ties into strategic economic partnership

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Pakistan fully supported the U.S.-Taliban peace agreement, and the subsequent launch of intra-Afghan negotiations, stressing that a political settlement was the only means to achieve peace in the war-torn state.

Erdogan called Khan, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, to discuss bilateral ties, as well as the ongoing Afghan peace process. U.S. President Joe Biden announced this week that all American troops currently deployed in Afghanistan would be withdrawn by Sept. 11—the 20th anniversary of the Al Qaeda attacks that prompted the invasion of Afghanistan—stressing that it was time to end “America’s longest war.” Turkey is hosting a conference on Afghanistan in Istanbul later this month to bring all stakeholders to the negotiation table.

During their phone call, Khan stressed to Erdogan the importance of a negotiated political settlement in Afghanistan to achieve peace. He reiterated that the intra-Afghan negotiations provided an historic opportunity for the Afghan people to achieve an inclusive, broad-based, and comprehensive political settlement. Appreciating Turkey’s role in hosting talks, Khan noted that Pakistan would continue to extend all possible support for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Both leaders also exchanged felicitations on the advent of Ramzan, and discussed all matters of mutual interest, including the further strengthening of ties in all areas. They agreed to keep up the momentum of high-level exchanges to transform their bilateral ties into strategic economic partnerships.