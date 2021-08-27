Pakistan Helping Achieve Peaceful, Prosperous Afghanistan: Gen. Bajwa

Chief of Army Staff meets U.K. intelligence chief and assures him Islamabad ready to do everything possible for peace in neighboring nation

Pakistan is helping to achieve a peaceful, prosperous and stable Afghanistan, Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the armed forces, he told U.K. Chief of Secret Intelligence Service Richard Moore during a meeting in Rawalpindi that Islamabad was ready to do whatever was possible to help Afghanistan achieve an inclusive settlement for regional peace and prosperity.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed matters of mutual and professional interests, as well as intelligence and defense collaboration between their two countries. Overall regional security, with a special emphasis on the situation in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of U.S.-led forces, was also discussed.

According to ISPR, the visiting official expressed his appreciation for Pakistan’s untiring efforts towards regional peace and stability.

The Army chief has been a vocal proponent of peace in Afghanistan, stressing that peace in Kabul means peace in Islamabad. Last week, in an address to the faculty and cadets of the Pakistan Military Academy, he said he hoped the Taliban would fulfill their promise to ensure human rights under their rule and not allow the use of their territory to stage attacks against any other state.