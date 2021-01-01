Pakistan, India Exchange List of Nuclear Assets

Started in 1992, the annual handover is conducted at the commencement of every new year

Pakistan and India on Friday exchanged lists of their respective nuclear installations and facilities, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said a list of Pakistan’s nuclear installations and facilities had been officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Likewise, he said, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi had handed over the list of Indian nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission.

The exchange of the nuclear facility lists is an annual occurrence under Article II of the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India, signed on Dec. 31, 1988. Under the accord, both countries are required to inform each other of their respective nuclear installations and facilities on Jan. 1 every year—a process that has been maintained regardless of ties since Jan. 1, 1992.

Separately, Pakistan and India also exchanged lists of prisoners in each other’s custody in line with the provisions of the May 21, 2008, Consular Access Agreement. Under the accord, both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on Jan. 1 and July 1.

According to the Foreign Office, the list shared with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad comprises 319 Indian prisoners in Pakistan, comprising 49 civilians and 270 fishermen. The Indian Government, meanwhile, shared a list of 340 Pakistani prisoners in India, consisting of 263 civilians and 77 fishermen, with the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi.