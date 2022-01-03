Pakistan, India Exchange Lists of Prisoners

Started in 2008, the annual handover is conducted twice every year

Pakistan and India on Saturday exchanged lists of prisoners in each other’s custody, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said the list shared by the Government of Pakistan with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad comprised 628 Indian prisoners—51 civilians and 577 fishermen. “This step is consistent with Clause (i) of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on May 21, 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on Jan. 1 and July 1, respectively,” he said.

According to the Foreign Office, the Indian government’s list—shared with the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi—comprised 355 Pakistani prisoners, including 282 civilians and 73 fishermen.

Separately, Pakistan and India also exchanged a list of their respective nuclear installations and facilities. According to a statement, a list of Pakistan’s nuclear installations and facilities had been officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Likewise, it said, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi had handed over the list of Indian nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission.

The exchange of the nuclear facility lists is an annual occurrence under Article II of the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India, signed on Dec. 31, 1988 and ratified on Jan. 27, 1991. Under the accord, both countries are required to inform each other of their respective nuclear installations and facilities on Jan. 1 every year—a process that has been maintained regardless of ties since Jan. 1, 1992.